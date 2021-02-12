VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) Short Interest Up 440.7% in January

VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 373,100 shares, a growth of 440.7% from the January 14th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VG Acquisition stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,011,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,564,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.56% of VG Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSE VGAC traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.16. 49,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,747,568. VG Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $18.16.

