PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Up 155.9% in January

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 155.9% from the January 14th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 198,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ PRFX traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $5.30. 979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,669. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50. PainReform has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $7.85.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of PainReform in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of pain in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a product based on local anesthetic ropivacaine, which completed Phase II clinical study in hernia repair. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Herzeliya, Israel.

