Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AVXL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 25,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,104. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.54 million, a P/E ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

