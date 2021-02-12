iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $392.05. The stock had a trading volume of 28,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,152. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $393.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

