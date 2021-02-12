UMB Bank N A MO Sells 3,410 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $11,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.47.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,730.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 396,983 shares of company stock valued at $91,629,112. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign stock opened at $256.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.60 and its 200 day moving average is $224.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.18 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.