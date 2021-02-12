Capital Management Corp VA Trims Stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Capital Management Corp VA reduced its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the period. Moelis & Company accounts for about 2.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.32% of Moelis & Company worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

Shares of MC traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.90. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $56.37.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.06%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

