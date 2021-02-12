American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $3.25 on Friday, reaching $224.57. 23,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,041. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

