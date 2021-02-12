Iowa State Bank Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $381,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 157.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 193,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 118,664 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 62,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,109. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78.

