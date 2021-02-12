Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.25 Million

Analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will announce sales of $12.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.20 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year sales of $51.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.30 million to $51.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $65.30 million, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $65.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NeoGames.

NGMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NeoGames in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,358,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGMS traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,655. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.78.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

