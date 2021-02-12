Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.63), Fidelity Earnings reports. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%.

TIGO stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.65. 9 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,071. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TIGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. SEB Equities started coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

