O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.66. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.18. 7,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,237. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UFS downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

