Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at TD Securities

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Securities from $115.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

Shares of Trisura Group stock traded up $10.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 933. Trisura Group has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $88.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.76.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

