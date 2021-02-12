CM Management LLC Invests $2.23 Million in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR)

CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 115,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000. Ark Restaurants accounts for approximately 2.1% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

NASDAQ ARKR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.95. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,583. The company has a market cap of $66.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.40. Ark Restaurants Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.77 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 4.40%.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

