Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 11,142 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 256.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,490 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in South State by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of South State by 38.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of South State by 548.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of South State during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of South State by 273.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSB traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $78.88. 2,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 1.08. South State Co. has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $82.35.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

SSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $488,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 173,059 shares in the company, valued at $12,070,865.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $786,563.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 180,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,720.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,168,271 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

