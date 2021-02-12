CM Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. PTC Therapeutics comprises about 1.4% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $34,164.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $28,821.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 679,554 shares of company stock valued at $41,943,715. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.69. 7,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,481. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.30. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.22.

PTCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

