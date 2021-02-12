Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Bought by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 226.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,253 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $3,280,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,966.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $6,139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,095,743.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,807 shares of company stock worth $14,770,603 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $156.63. 8,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.62 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. Analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.31.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

