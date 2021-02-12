LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $1.23 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth $748,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 12.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth $227,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TER stock traded up $6.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.68. 71,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,884. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $143.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at $39,666,003.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $95,627.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,581.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TER. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.06.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

