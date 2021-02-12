HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 16,165 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,165 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $743,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 59.3% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 203.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 37,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 728,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,070,000 after acquiring an additional 473,516 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,210. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.47 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $58.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

