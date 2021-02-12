AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stake Boosted by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. AutoNation accounts for approximately 1.0% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AutoNation were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 7,502.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after buying an additional 2,341,304 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 30.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,358,000 after buying an additional 390,731 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the third quarter worth $17,399,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AutoNation by 33.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,646,000 after buying an additional 238,515 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 160.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 134,855 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.22. 2,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,906. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $79.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $7,588,229.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,989 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $303,562.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,288 shares of company stock worth $10,594,559. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

