NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,258. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $268.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.41. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

