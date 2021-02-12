CM Management LLC Invests $293,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LUMN. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.74. 159,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,461,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.