163,000 Shares in Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Purchased by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 163,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Creatd in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 2.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Creatd news, Director Mark Richard Patterson bought 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $70,684.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,688.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 99,686 shares of company stock worth $346,945 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

CRTD stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,036. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.11. Creatd Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $19.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($2.54). The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million.

Creatd Profile

Creatd Inc develops digital communities and markets branded digital content. The company provides Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting rich media content. Its Vocal platform provides advertisers access to target markets that most closely match their interests.

