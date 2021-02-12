LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Reduces Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110,776 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $25,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,400,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,684,276,000 after buying an additional 353,588 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,349,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,341 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,640,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,013,880,000 after purchasing an additional 130,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,952,000 after purchasing an additional 760,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,405 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.47. The stock had a trading volume of 316,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,604,216. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $139.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

