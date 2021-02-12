Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.12-0.14 for the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.20.

Under Armour stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.01. 71,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298,831. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

