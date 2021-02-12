NCR (NYSE:NCR) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) fell 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.81 and last traded at $34.68. 2,693,707 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 1,579,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 57,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NCR by 45.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 44,020 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in NCR by 6.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 428,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,747 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NCR (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

