Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading Down 6.4%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) fell 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.15 and last traded at $52.36. 572,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,032,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACCD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accolade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.42.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.83.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Accolade during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth $2,594,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth $23,073,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth $13,449,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

