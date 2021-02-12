Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Trading Down 6.2%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares fell 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $162.00 and last traded at $172.47. 1,824,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,423,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.85.

A number of research firms have commented on FLGT. BTIG Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 84.64 and a beta of 1.92.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $101.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $550,159.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $168,030.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 447,585 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,283 shares of company stock worth $7,125,530 over the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 35,402 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 608.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

