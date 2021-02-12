Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 229,170 Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 229,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,361,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTO stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.96. The company had a trading volume of 31,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,033. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $36.30.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $574.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

