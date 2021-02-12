Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stake Increased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,696 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.4% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,740,000 after buying an additional 865,262 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,365,000 after buying an additional 709,395 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 902.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 567,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,370,000 after acquiring an additional 511,038 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,743,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 467,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 284,146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.70. The company had a trading volume of 11,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,329. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $135.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

