Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.09. Extended Stay America posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.37 million. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Extended Stay America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.72.

Shares of STAY stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.38. 11,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,397. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.16. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $15.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

