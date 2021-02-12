Zacks: Analysts Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to post earnings per share of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79. Valmont Industries posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $9.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valmont Industries.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total transaction of $80,930.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total value of $184,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,896 shares in the company, valued at $952,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,200,000 after buying an additional 92,791 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,872,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in Valmont Industries by 448.7% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after buying an additional 71,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,245,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMI traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,367. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $224.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

