Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.17 Million

Brokerages forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will announce $108.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.40 million to $112.10 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $89.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year sales of $421.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $419.80 million to $425.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $423.73 million, with estimates ranging from $414.20 million to $435.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 242.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.