2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. 2U updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
2U stock traded up $6.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.38. 2U has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $50.25.
TWOU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
2U Company Profile
2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.
