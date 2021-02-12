2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. 2U updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

2U stock traded up $6.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.38. 2U has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $50.25.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,931.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $162,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,902 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

