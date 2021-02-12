SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Shares Gap Up to $2.01

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $2.22. SunLink Health Systems shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 10,210 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 2.62%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.67% of SunLink Health Systems worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.