SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Shares Gap Up to $2.01

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $2.22. SunLink Health Systems shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 10,210 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.42 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 2.62%.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.
