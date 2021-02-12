SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the January 14th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMA traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.03. 113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,726. SigmaTron International has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 million, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.27.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $69.62 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SigmaTron International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,491 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.81% of SigmaTron International worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

