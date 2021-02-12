Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Cushman & Wakefield reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,938 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,698. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.