Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,052 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,183% compared to the typical volume of 82 put options.

NASDAQ RICK traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $55.67. 391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $501.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.78, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.03. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $64.39.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 310.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RICK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti raised their price target on RCI Hospitality from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

