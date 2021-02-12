Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 351 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $338.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,951. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $439.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $341.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

