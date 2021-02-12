Capital Planning Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,682 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.97. The company has a market capitalization of $224.67 billion, a PE ratio of 81.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

