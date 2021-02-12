Capital Planning Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.27. 4,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,038. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $319.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $78,850.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $605,784.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,025.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,087,980 in the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.08.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

