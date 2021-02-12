Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.08.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total value of $723,125.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,133.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,087,980 in the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.27. 4,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,038. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $319.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

