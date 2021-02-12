Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.3% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,315,000 after buying an additional 71,239 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,733,000 after buying an additional 32,934 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after buying an additional 150,906 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,036,000 after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,397,000 after buying an additional 46,093 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,664. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.41. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $268.22.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

