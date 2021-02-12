Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%.

POOL stock traded up $10.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pool has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $401.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $366.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of analysts have commented on POOL shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

