Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%.

POOL stock traded up $10.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pool has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $401.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $366.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of analysts have commented on POOL shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Earnings History for Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

