NatWest Group plc Has $5.14 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

NatWest Group plc lowered its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,639 shares during the period. Nasdaq accounts for 1.9% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 90.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 12.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 31.8% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Loop Capital upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.03.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,308. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,614. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $145.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

