ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.89.

NYSE:ASGN traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. ASGN has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $100.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.76.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASGN will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ASGN news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 6,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $538,534.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,182,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $297,735.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,862.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,983 shares of company stock worth $9,925,890 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASGN by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ASGN by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in ASGN in the 4th quarter worth about $1,629,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in ASGN by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ASGN in the 3rd quarter worth about $804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

