Insider Selling: Zytronic plc (ZYT.L) (LON:ZYT) Insider Sells 13,793 Shares of Stock

Zytronic plc (ZYT.L) (LON:ZYT) insider Claire Louise Smith sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.89), for a total value of £19,999.85 ($26,129.93).

LON ZYT traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 145 ($1.89). The company had a trading volume of 25,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,056. Zytronic plc has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 187.40 ($2.45). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 141.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00.

Get Zytronic plc (ZYT.L) alerts:

About Zytronic plc (ZYT.L)

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Zytronic plc (ZYT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zytronic plc (ZYT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.