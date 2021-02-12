CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Shares Gap Down to $24.25

Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.25, but opened at $17.50. CollPlant Biotechnologies shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 34,477 shares traded.

CLGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.11.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $4.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 149.91% and a negative return on equity of 116.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 285,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 45,050 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

