CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Shares Gap Down to $24.25

Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.25, but opened at $17.50. CollPlant Biotechnologies shares last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 34,477 shares traded.
CLGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on CollPlant Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.11.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 285,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 87,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 45,050 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.
About CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN)
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.
