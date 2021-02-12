Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,312 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2,208.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 375.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 48,183 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 35,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 92.9% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,802 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.71. 400,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,824,153. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $157.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.54.

