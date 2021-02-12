IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Holdings Increased by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. IPG Photonics accounts for 1.8% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

IPGP traded up $3.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.41. 6,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,242. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.77 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.91.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.50.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $9,279,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,478,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,987,311.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 13,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $3,503,808.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,396. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

