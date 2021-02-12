Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.07)-$0.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $555-565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $567.18 million.Alteryx also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AYX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.27.

Get Alteryx alerts:

NYSE:AYX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.67. 16,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,786. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.37 and its 200-day moving average is $124.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -431.48, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $75.17 and a 12-month high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Cory sold 2,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $235,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,253,471 shares of company stock valued at $257,804,862. 13.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.